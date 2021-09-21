DRUID AI announces new partnership with Polish company – Office Samurai

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and Office Samurai, a technology consulting company specializing in process improvement, and Robotic Process Automation, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership focused on next-generation hyper-automation capabilities. The aim is to strengthen the value of automation to help expedite financial business processes efficiently across all different kinds of organizations in Europe and beyond.

DRUID brings conversational out-of-the-box capabilities to RPA robots from UiPath, a leading enterprise software automation company, adds enhanced cognitive services, and simplifies automated tasks. DRUID virtual assistants can communicate and trigger actions with both attended and unattended robots to streamline complex end-to-end hyper-automation projects in a human-like manner. The power and accessibility of DRUID chatbots reside in the revolutionary proprietary NLP engine that natively supports over 45 languages. Simultaneously, over 500 pre-built conversational skills by roles, processes, and industries ensure fast time to value.“

The partnership with DRUID will bring the most advanced conversational AI technology to our prospective clients. This relationship bodes well for AI and RPA’s future”, Andrzej Kinastowski, CEO, Office Samurai.

“This is a tremendous add-on to the diversified portfolio of DRUID partners and has considerable promise in many of our areas of interest. Office Samurai will take the conversational AI to new firms and territories”, stated Simona Hurjui, Alliances and Channels Partner Enablement Lead, DRUID.