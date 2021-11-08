DRUID classified as Conversational AI Innovator in the most recent IDC report

Romania-based DRUID, a conversational AI market leader, has been included by IDC, a top global provider of market intelligence, in the most recent edition of the ‘IDC Innovators: Conversational Artificial Intelligence, 2021′ report.

This report showcases five companies offering conversational AI solutions designed to help companies develop and implement AI virtual assistant business applications. Such solutions answer organizations’ growing need to provide both employees and customers engaging user experiences, and intuitive interactions with the help of conversational platforms that use Natural Language Processing.

“Conversational AI has seen increased adoption and is helping businesses across a variety of industries to scale operations and provide self-service options to customers and employees,” said Hayley Sutherland, senior research analyst for Conversational AI and Intelligent Knowledge Discovery at IDC. “DRUID has an innovative business model for its conversational AI, focusing on deep integrations and partnerships with RPA vendors and enterprise systems.”

Andreea Plesea, Chief Revenue Officer DRUID, added: “The IDC report, which positions us as one of the most innovative conversational AI companies on the market, comes as a confirmation of our business model and gives us the drive to continue with our ambitious international expansion plans. We will continue to develop our proprietary technology and offer our clients customizable and efficient conversational business applications.”

At present, DRUID has over 100 partnerships across the world and facilitates some 21 million interactions every month for global companies across multiple industries, reporting a 5x Monthly Recurring Revenue growth rate compared to the previous year. DRUID moves beyond the crowded area of chatbot platforms and evolves to a refined area of conversational business applications platforms, leveraging deep conversational AI technology and best-in-class RPA robots from UiPath.

As a result of competitive and economic pressures, along with advances in linguistic AI technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, and speech analytics, conversational AI has seen increased adoption and is helping businesses across a variety of industries to scale operations and provide self-service options to customers and employees.

The IDC Innovators reports are highlighting vendors with revenue <$100 million that have demonstrated a groundbreaking business model and an innovative new technology.