DRUID expands its footprint in North America with first Canadian partner- Alacrity Solutions

DRUID, a global leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and Alacrity Solutions, an Edmonton-based leading provider of information technology and business solutions, have entered into a partnership designed to accelerate the usage of conversational chatbot technology across Canada.

DRUID AI-driven chatbots allow enterprises to enhance the user experience for both customers and employees. Thanks to an award-winning native UiPath connector, DRUID brings unique conversational capabilities to RPA attended and unattended bots, adds enhanced cognitive services, and simplifies the completion of automated tasks in a human-like manner. The digital interaction is supported on various channels and is intuitive and frictionless, ensuring time and money savings.

Alacrity Solutions specializes in helping companies digitally transform their business, employing innovations like robotic process automation, web services, and agile methodology. The company has successfully delivered solutions for the Government of Alberta and relevant players in the banking and insurance sectors. Alacrity Solutions and DRUID will contribute their extensive respective expertise to offer state-of-the-art digital solutions for public and private entities.

“Our goal has always been to help our clients perform at the highest levels, which in turn helps them outperform the competition. We are excited to embark on this new partnership with DRUID. It will allow us to offer our clients AI chatbot business solutions and thus continue building innovative solutions that improve their processes and their employees’ work lives”, Quan Yu, CEO of Alacrity Solutions, said.

“The partnership with Alacrity Solutions is our first foray into the Canadian market, and we are delighted to be able to play a part in accelerating the adoption and usage of conversational AI in the country. Companies will benefit from our intelligent virtual assistants in a variety of important sectors of activity, both on a short-term and long-term basis”, Irina Dochitu, Channel & Alliances Director, DRUID, added.