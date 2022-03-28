DRUID joins Endeavor, the global community of high-impact entrepreneurs

DRUID, the end-to-end platform for building AI-driven conversational business applications, has joined the prestigious Endeavor Global network – a community of international entrepreneurial companies that dream big, scale fast and pay it forward, changing their economies for the better in the process. As an Endeavor member, the company will have access to knowledge sharing with high-impact entrepreneurs from across the world, capital, new market opportunities, globally experienced mentors, and strategic support to help scale the business and multiply its impact.

DRUID was selected to join the Endeavor after a rigorous, multi-step process that identifies high-impact entrepreneurs who have the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs, and who are committed to reinvesting their time and money in entrepreneurship ecosystems to help others take off.

“We are thrilled to welcome DRUID as an Endeavor Entrepreneur. Only two Romanian companies have been selected in our global network since the opening of the local office, a little over a year ago. Liviu, Andreea, and Daniel are a highly skilled and tight-knit team building a tech powerhouse together. As part of Endeavor’s unrivaled global community of high-impact entrepreneurs, we are excited to help supercharge their growth with the help of our extensive network of mentors, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs. We are confident the DRUID team will become role models in the Romanian ecosystem, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream big, scale up and pay it forward.”, said Linda Rottenberg, Founder and CEO, Endeavor Global.Endeavor is a leading global community of, by, and for high-impact entrepreneurs. The global network now includes over 2,200 entrepreneurs from over 1,300 companies in 40 markets that helped create more than 3.9M jobs and generates over 28 billion USD in revenue annually. Endeavor’s mission is to assist entrepreneurs in developing successful business ecosystems in their markets, as well as to inspire and support them in scaling up their organizational structures.

Liviu Dragan, CEO and Founder of DRUID, said: “Being chosen as Endeavor Entrepreneurs is a credit to the efforts made by the DRUID team in building one of the fastest growing and most successful AI start-ups in Central and Eastern Europe. We are honored to have been chosen and look forward to collaborating with this incredible worldwide community of experts and mentors to accelerate growth and expand the global reach of the conversational AI solutions of which we are so proud.”

Andreea Plesea, CRO and Co-founder of DRUID, said: “I am especially committed to giving back through mentorship and programs that help tear down barriers to access in our sector. Being selected as an Endeavor Entrepreneur motivates both me and our exceptional team to strive even harder towards our mission – a virtual assistant for every employee. It’s an extraordinary privilege to be a part of such an incredible network of entrepreneurs and I’m keen to use its extensive reach to advocate for technological diversity.”

Leveraging DRUID as an end-to-end platform for building AI-driven conversational business applications, companies in every industry can deliver next-level employee productivity and total customer experience in the most intuitive way. DRUID intelligent virtual assistants enable fast, personalized, omnichannel, and hyper-automated interactions while speaking each organization’s language via open integrations with any existing enterprise systems. Currently, DRUID has over 100 customers and 130 partnerships across the world, facilitating approximately 21M monthly interactions for global companies across multiple industries.