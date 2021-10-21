DRUID posts 2.3M$ Annual Recurring Revenue at the end of September ’21

DRUID, a leader in the conversational AI market, reports a 5x growth rate for the Monthly Recurring Revenue YoY, and 2.3 mil dollars annual recurring revenues at the end of September 2021. Actively pursuing its expansion strategy on the global markets, the company reached more than 1,500 active tenants, including the community edition. The total value paid by the international clients reached 49% of total revenues, with customers coming from all regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and Australia. DRUID moves beyond the crowded area of chatbot platforms and evolves to a refined area of conversational business applications platforms, leveraging deep conversational AI technology and best-in-class RPA robots from UiPath. DRUID is continuing to accelerate its international growth on the EU and US markets, expanding its existing offices in Houston (Texas USA) and London (UK), while planning to open new locations in Frankfurt (Germany), Tokyo (Japan), and in Dubai (UAE).

A new level of AI-driven customer and employee interaction is already a requirement to compete in the digital era. DRUID is actively transforming the enterprise automation landscape and, starting with the Oxygen release, offers an integrated approach to build and deploy conversational business applications faster than ever, for any industry-specific use-case. According to Everest Group, DRUID is named as a Major Contender, in their most recent report, “Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021”, which further illustrates that DRUID is uniquely positioned to elevate the concept of AI digital assistant towards conversational business application (CBA) for hyper-automation.

Everest Group’s Practice Director, Sharang Sharma states: “DRUID has emerged as a Major Contender on Everest Group’s Conversational AI PEAK Matrix® for 2021, due to its rapid growth and expansion in the European and North American markets. It has managed to address diverse conversational AI needs across different client industries and processes in a relatively short time. Its ability to cover multiple languages, integration with other automation products and agent assist capabilities all add to its strong proposition and value for clients.”

With 21 million interactions exchanged per month, and a growing ecosystem of over 100 global partners, DRUID is demonstrating a solid foundation on which the company is building its global footprint.

“Being included in the Everest Group’s Conversational AI PEAK Matrix® for 2021 report has been a great honor and it has made us even more confident in our expansion plans on the EU, US, and Japan markets. Furthermore, thanks to great results recorded year on year, we can confidently say we are ready to bring our excellent services to these markets and to continue to invest to further evolve our sector-leading technology”, said Liviu Dragan, CEO DRUID.

Just three years after its creation, DRUID received the highest score based on the total value delivered, implementation, and support criteria. As such, the report released by Everest Group – which compared the most innovating companies on the conversational AI market – further validates the direction and vision of the company.

With its partner-first approach and robust connector capabilities, including the unique integration with the entire UiPath product stack, the DRUID conversational AI platform provides ready-made virtual assistants with 500+ pre-built skills and workflows for “industry-agnostic” business areas or cross-industry use-cases. A full library of out-of-the-box solutions, a no-code/low code experience for developing custom applications, native integration with both attended and unattended UiPath RPA robots, proactive customer engagement, semantic automation, and warm handoff to human agents seamlessly come together and empower DRUID to change the way of building the next generation of conversational business applications that can unleash the full potential of AI-driven customer and employee interactions.