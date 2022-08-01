DS Smith Paper Mill in Zarnesti completes Waste Water Treatment Plant construction

DS Smith packaging manufacturer hosted the reception of the works carried out – according to the Building Permit issued in 2021 – for the upgrade of the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Zarnesti, serving the paper mill. The investment is evaluated at 8.7 million Euro and will improve environmental performance whilst increasing the water treatment capacity at the mill.

The event took place before the competent authorities – Zarnesti City Hall and the State Inspectorate for Constructions, representatives of the companies which delivered the civil construction and installation works and a technical commission appointed by DS Smith Paper Zarnesti. In this way, the completion of a major milestone was marked, as part of the company’s investment plan in sustainable development.

DS Smith, over the coming months, will continue working with the appropriate authorities to complete the required permitting process, ensuring the new WWTP can begin operation at the earliest opportunity.

Marius Juncanariu, General Manager, DS Smith Zarnesti: “This investment into the mill in Zarnesti is further evidence of our commitment to the area both economically and environmentally. Developing the new WWTP and putting it into use will enable us to maximize the efficiency and environmental performance of our operations, increase the paper making capacity and, in the long run, create new job prospect opportunities.”

Last May, DS Smith announced an extensive investment plan to replace the sewerage and upgrade the WWTP, with the aim to decrease gas consumption and reduce carbon footprint, with projected CO 2 savings of up to 4,500 tons per year. At the same time, the mentioned equipment leads to a 20% decrease in the fresh water consumption and a 60% decrease in the technical waste quantity, through a more efficient recovery process. The final calendar will be defined function to the time needed for the permits to be issued by the authorities.

DS Smith Zarnesti is the largest paper manufacturer in Romania, accounting for almost half of the domestic demand for papers for packaging.

DS Smith’s operations in Romania comprises of a recycling head office in Bucharest, two recycling warehouses in Otopeni and Cluj Napoca, a paper mill in Zarnesti, two packaging production units in Ghimbav and Timișoara and three service centers in Pitești, Timișoara and Otopeni, employing in total over 650 people.