DSV Road relocates to a new premises after EUR 1 M investment

DSV Romania, a subsidiary of the Danish group DSV, the third largest global supplier of transport and logistics services, announces the establishment of a new legal entity – DSV Road, a domestic and international transport company, and the relocation of the new company to a new headquarters after an investment of 1 million euros.

DSV Road, the local transport division of the group, has been transformed into a distinct legal entity due to the accelerated growth and business potential in the local transport market. Thus, by 2024, DSV Road’s main objectives are to reach a turnover of 100 million euros, 50% more than in 2022, and to continue implementing environmental, social and sustainable governance standards in all aspects of the business.

“Establishing a new company is a natural step in the evolution of the DSV group in Romania and part of our business strategy, considering the continued accelerated evolution in recent years, both organically and through acquisitions, of the three divisions – DSV Road, DSV Solutions and DSV Air&Sea. Each division will focus its own resources on its own segment and will have a dedicated management team, but we will continue to work together in order to offer integrated and comprehensive services and solutions, and our customers to benefit from the same expertise, professional advice and a special experience in the collaboration with DSV“, says Sergiu Iordache, Managing Director of DSV Road.

At the same time, the DSV Road company will relocate its offices to a new premises, after an investment of 1 million euros in renting and fitting out. The new DSV Road headquarters is located in the AFI Park 4-5 building in the Capital, where it occupies an area of ​​1,400 sq m that can accommodate 100 people.

“Moving the headquarters from a peripheral area of ​​the Capital to an area close to the city center and with numerous facilities represents a pillar in our employer branding strategy for employee retention and attracting new team members. Moreover, when we chose the new headquarters, we considered the desire of colleagues to have easy access to public transport, thus reducing the time spent in traffic from home to the office”, points out Mihai Teodorescu, Country Director DSV Road.

Located near the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and commercial areas, benefiting from many options for relaxing and spending free time, the DSV Road headquarters is established in a modern workspace which meets the new standards, with various office facilities. The DSV Road team has 90 members, with an experience of 8-10 years on average in the company and an employee retention rate of over 90%, but the company is planning to expand the operations and sales departments.