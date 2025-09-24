Dulcinella invests €10 million in a new, fully automated factory

Dulcinella Group is consolidating its development plan by building a new factory that will benefit from state-of-the-art technology in Târgu Neamț, with total investments estimated at €10 million, in two phases. The purpose of the expansion is to meet growing demand in domestic markets and export targets. This will be the group’s second factory in the same city. The investment is supported by the equity capital of the Cornelius H Group investment fund in London, which owns the Dulcinella Group, but there are also plans to apply for European funds.

„We have put a lot of energy and resources into this project, and I am confident that we will deliver what we have set out to do on time and within optimal parameters. We have undertaken this investment not just as an expansion, but as a step up – we want to produce more, but with the same high standards that we have set for ourselves from the beginning”, says Sergiu Diaconu, CEO Dulcinella Group.

The first part of the investment, worth €2 million, has already been allocated by the shareholders. The building structure is in place and work is underway on the exterior closures and utility infrastructure. The new factory will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology: a spiral freezing tunnel at -40°C, large-capacity industrial ovens, automated industrial equipment, and a 1,000 m² cold storage facility.

The factory already in operation produces approximately 1.2 tons of products per day. The new factory will enable a 20-fold increase to a capacity of 20 tons of finished product per day, which will open up the opportunity to enter international markets with large volumes, but will also meet domestic retail demand. In the second phase of the investment, planned for 2026, production capacity will increase to a volume of 600 tons/month of finished product.

Dulcinella Group already exports products to Spain, the United Kingdom, and Bulgaria, and, more recently, to the Czech Republic. The new factory will support entry into more mature markets with high volume and logistics requirements. Until now, Dulcinella’s strategy has been to focus on HoReCa and its own stores.

„The new factory will enable us to enter the market on a large scale with single-serving, frozen products, as well as products packaged under controlled temperature conditions, which will extend the shelf life of fresh products. This technology is growing in Romania and the EU, and we will align ourselves with these standards, given that we are increasingly focusing on exports to Central and Western Europe, but we already have plans for the US market as well”, adds Sergiu Diaconu.

Dulcinella Romania is a confectionery and pastry brand with roots in Bessarabian cuisine that launched in Romania in 2021 and has been part of the portfolio of the London-based investment fund Cornelius H Group LTD since 2023.