The Romanian e-commerce sector has evolved from a booming domestic market into one of the most dynamic export-oriented ecosystems in Central and Eastern Europe. With an estimated value of around 7 billion euros in 2024 and an annual growth rate above the European Union average, Romania is today positioned among the most promising European e-commerce hubs.

However, the real story is written beyond the country’s borders. Over 40% of Romania’s online commerce already comes from cross-border sales, compared with approximately 30% in Poland and 35% in Hungary. This shift marks a structural transformation: local companies no longer sell only to Romanian consumers—they become exporters of digital products and services across the continent.

But international expansion brings a new level of complexity. This is where the added value of specialized fintechs comes in, providing the infrastructure needed to support cross-border growth.

The opportunity of cross-border e-commerce

The advantages are clear—access to larger markets and increased sales potential are just two of them. However, Romanian merchants entering new markets face a complicated web of financial and regulatory barriers:

Currency volatility directly affecting profit margins;

Fragmented payment systems and delays in settlements across different jurisdictions;

Complex supplier networks involving multi-currency payments and transaction reconciliation;

Limited access to local banking infrastructure, especially in non-euro markets.

These challenges are not unique to Romania—they occur in any emerging e-commerce market attempting international expansion. What makes the difference is how quickly local players can adapt and professionalize their financial operations.

Turning volatility into control

In this context, Ebury provides companies with multi-currency accounts, international payments, and currency risk management tools—all integrated into a single digital platform.

In practical terms, fintech allows online merchants to focus on growth rather than currency risks—turning a vulnerability into a source of stability and predictability.

Romania’s position in the regional e-commerce landscape

The Romanian e-commerce ecosystem is currently defined by three concurrent directions:

Strengthening the domestic market – major players reinforce logistics, technology, and customer experience; Regional expansion – Romanian brands enter Central and Western European markets, either through marketplaces or direct-to-consumer models; Fintech advancement – companies adopt advanced fintech solutions to manage international operations.

For Romanian SMEs, these developments translate into faster access to foreign markets and lower transaction costs that, until recently, limited cross-border competitiveness.

From local sales to global value chains

The next stage of Romanian e-commerce development will depend on companies’ ability to integrate into global value chains—not just as sellers, but as financially connected participants.

As the European market becomes increasingly integrated and regulations evolve (including the PSD3 Directive and instant payment regulations), the distinction between local and cross-border commerce will gradually disappear. The winners of this transition will be those who combine digital reach with financial efficiency—a domain where fintech infrastructure plays a defining role.

Cross-border online commerce is no longer just a retail story—it’s a story about financial systems, how technology, liquidity, and risk management redefine competitiveness.

For Romania, the opportunity is clear: leveraging digital talent, logistics networks, and entrepreneurial spirit—supported by fintech tools that make global expansion not just possible, but a sustainable growth strategy.