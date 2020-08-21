E-Distributie to invest EUR 100 M in modernizing the electricity networks in Romania

E-Distribuţie companies in Romania will invest 483 million lei (approximately 100 million euros), during the current year, in the modernization of the electricity network in Bucharest and in the ten counties in Romania in which they operate.

The value of this year’s modernization programs adds up to the 2.025 billion lei investments made by E-Distribuţie Banat, E-Distribuţie Dobrogea and E-Distribuţie Muntenia during the 2015-2019 period.

„Every year, E-Distribuție companies invest important funds in the modernization of electricity networks in Romania. Our priority remains digitalization, to smooth the path to the energy transition. Our modernization programs have a direct impact on the network’s ability to provide energy to new consumers and improve the management of unplanned outages”, said Gino Celentano, General Manager of E-Distribuţie Banat, E-Distribuţie Dobrogea and E-Distribuţie Muntenia.

The investment programs carried out by E-Distribuţie companies aim at modernizing the substations, by connecting them to the Telecontrol system, which allows the remote control of the devices allow to considerably lower the duration of power outages and the fault remedy time and, also, by replacing the transformers and other equipment. At the same time, E-Distribuție invests in the replacement of power lines, in the video surveillance equipment of the stations and in the installation of smart meters. This year, E-Distribuţie Muntenia, E-Distribuţie Dobrogea and E-Distribuţie Banat will invest over 56 million lei in the installation of over 170,000 smart meters.

E-Distribuție companies will run investment programs in all the regions in Romania where its companies are operating.

E-Distribuţie Banat will invest, in 2020, around 127 million lei in the modernization of electricity grid. Out of the total amount, 26 million lei will be allocated for the medium voltage lines, and transformation points, 29 million lei for low voltage lines, 21 million lei for transformer substations and 28 million lei in metering equipment.

The investment projects carried out by E-Distribuţie Banat involve the modernization of several medium voltage lines in Arad and in the Horia, Pecica, Ususau, Poltura, Nădlac localities from Arad County. In Caraș-Severin County, the substation from Oțelu Roșu will have PV panels installed, while a series of medium voltage lines from Reșița and Șerel will be modernized. In Orăștie, Deva and Simeria from Hunedoara County, E-Distribuţie Banat will modernize three transformer substations. In Timisoara, the company will upgrade a substation, two medium voltage lines, 8 transformers posts and will prepare certain transformer substations for the installation of smart meters.

E-Distributie Dobrogea has also allocated 117 million lei investments in 2020, out of which 13 million lei in medium voltage lines,6 million lei in transformation points, 40 million lei in low voltage lines, 16 million lei in substations and 24 million lei in metering equipment.

In Constanța County, the company aims modernizing two substations which will improve the electricity supply of Baba Novac and Eforie Nord localities. In Constanța municipality, several transformer posts will be modernized. In Ialomița County, two transformer substations will be modernized in Slobozia, where the works to improve the low voltage lines will also continue.

E-Distribuţie Muntenia has planned investments of approximately 229 million lei in the modernization of the electricity grid, out of which about 19 million lei in 110 KV lines, 32 million lei in medium voltage lines, 41 million lei in lines low voltage, 38 million lei in substations, 28 million lei in supply points and transformer posts and 46 million lei in metering equipment.

In Bucharest, E-Distribuţie Muntenia is going to modernize 9 transformer substations, several upgrades to 20 kV and modernizations of medium voltage lines. In Giurgiu County, two medium voltage lines will be modernized and investments are planned in low voltage lines in several localities. In Ilfov, the investments aim, among other things, at modernizing a transformer substation and three medium voltage lines.

The electricity grids managed by the three E-Distribuție companies comprise 286 transformer substations and 23.575 transformer posts. The companies distribute around 15 TWh electricity every year, through more than 128,000 kilometers of high, medium and low voltage power lines.