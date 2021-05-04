E.ON Energie Romania has new GM

Starting May 1st, Claudia Griech has taken over the position of general manager of E.ON Energie Romania, coordinating the Customer Solutions segment, and also B2C and B2B areas. She will also be member of the E.ON Romania board.

“In a moment with numerous transformations on the energy market, we’ll focus on developing the solutions and innovative products portfolio (…) We assumed at the level of E.ON Group, the mission to lead our efforts to the transition to green energy and I will pursue this goal as a priority”, said Claudia Griech.

Claudia Griech has been working in the company from 2005, having management positions in the marketing and sales divisions.

Also as of May 1st, the management team is completed by Andrei Ștefănescu who has become deputy general manager E.ON Energie Romania.