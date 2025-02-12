BUSINESSAGRICULTUREENERGY

€150M in State Grants for Farmers’ Solar & Wind Energy

By Romania Journal
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announces the extension until March 31, 2025 of the session for submitting applications for financing through the Aid Scheme for supporting investments in new electricity production capacities produced from renewable sources for self-consumption of enterprises in the agricultural sector and the food industry.

“We remind you that the session for receiving funding applications is ongoing and was opened on December 24, 2024, the deadline for submission being initially set for February 28, 2025. Following the requests sent to AFIR by potential beneficiaries, it was decided to extend the session in order to ensure technical and financial implementation under optimal conditions”, the Ministry of Agriculture says.

The total funds available for financing eligible projects submitted in this session amount to 150 million euros, divided according to the installed capacities and the source of renewable energy production. Thus, for solar capacities less than 1 MW the budget is 90 million euros, and for wind capacities less than 1 MW the budget is 2 million euros.
For capacities greater than 1 MW, the allocated budget is 40 and 18 million euros, respectively. The value of state aid granted under this Scheme reaches up to 100% of eligible costs.
The non-refundable funds that a wind energy project can obtain are worth 700,000 euros/ MW regardless of the installed capacity, and for solar energy the funds reach 550,000 euros/ MW for installed capacities greater than 1 MW or 650,000 euros/ MW for installed capacities less than 1 MW, inclusive.
Eligible beneficiaries under the Energy Scheme may be enterprises in the agricultural or food industry sector, legally established and registered with ONRC, as well as Organizations/federations of organizations in the field of land improvements (OUAI/FOUAI).

Romania Journal
