€465,000 — the record investment prize for the winner of How to Web 2022’s Spotlight competition

Spotlight, the leading startup competition in Eastern Europe, announces the investment prize up for grabs this year, reaching a record 465,000 euros. The award is syndicated by a group of the most active investors from the region: Tech Angels, Seedblink, Hellen’s Rock, GapMinder VC, Fortech Investments, Growceanu, V7 Capital, RocaX, Startup Wise Guys, and Transylvania Angels Network.

In addition to the big investment prize, participants can benefit from unique opportunities for collaboration, business, and scaling. On top of these, the conference’s main partners BRD – Groupe Société Générale and Mastercard will offer a prize in the form of a preferential package of banking services for all startups admitted to the program, and the prize from F6S Alpha, who will facilitate access to exclusive offers and opportunities, worth 1 million euros.

Dedicated to early-stage startups, the Spotlight program represents one of the best platforms for accelerating business growth, as founders have the opportunity to connect with over 100 internationally recognized mentors and some of the most active investors in Central and Eastern Europe, to present their innovations in front of more than 2,000 conference participants and compete with the best startups in Eastern Europe for the grand investment prize, worth almost half a million euro.

The application session is open until September 1st, and the organizers expect over 250 registrations. This competition invites all Eastern European technology startups with high scalability potential, a product with proper stability and traction, a business life of up to 5 years, and up to a maximum of 1 million euros in investment so far. Of the total of registered startups, 40 will be selected and will enter the Spotlight program on September 20.

During the program, happening pre-conference, and the 2-day competition, happening at How to Web conference, participants will interact directly with global experts in investment, innovation, or scaling, from companies such as Credo Ventures, Startup Core Strengths, Google, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Orange Romania, Mind the Product, Infobip, UiPath, Point Nine Capital, Mastercard or Techstars. Moreover, most of How to Web’s speakers for this conference edition are also eager to take part in the mentoring program from Spotlight, enabling founders with access to numerous areas of expertise.

“BRD is involved in the development of a new generation of tech entrepreneurs, and How to Web Conference represents a context where they can enhance their business opportunities to learn and connect. We support innovation and entrepreneurship, and in the Spotlight competition, we contribute with mentorship, networking facilitation, and matchmaking for startups with potential. For us, BRD people, it is essential to stay connected to the latest trends and ideas in the world of technology and business, as we are interested in using and putting technology in the service of our customers, in an efficient and sustainable manner”, says Flavia Popa, Secretary-General of BRD – Groupe Société Générale

On September 21 and 22, during the How to Web 2022 Conference, 20 semi-finalist startups will enter the pitching competition, and the best 6 startups will enter the final stage of the competition, where they will present their business in front of over 2,000 attendees on the event’s main stage. The most innovative startup will go home with the record investment prize of 465,000 euros.

These are the last days in which startups can enroll in the program, the application session being open until September 1, on the How to Web website: https://www.howtoweb.co/spotlight/

The Spotlight program and competition, part of the How to Web conference, is created in partnership with Google for Startups, Mastercard Romania, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Underline Ventures, and Orange Romania, and with the support of UiPath, Bitdefender, eMag Ventures, KPMG România, European Innovation Council, Tazz, Mobiversal, Fortech Investments, LAUNCHub Ventures, Endeavor, Seedblink, Startup Wise Guys, Make IT in Oradea, Rubik Hub, and Vienna Business Agency.

Launched in 2011 and organized as part of the How to Web conference, Spotlight is the best-known competition in the Eastern European region for technology startups that want to develop globally.