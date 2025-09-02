Early Game Ventures announces a new investment round in the AI startup Meetgeek. The current round, worth 1.6 million euros, was led by Early Game and joined by Inspire Capital.

Meetgeek is in the midst of expansion, with its product evolving towards an artificial intelligence–driven work environment.

In the age of AI, meetings are evolving beyond their simple communication function – meetings and calls become actual prompting sessions, where AI agents are briefed, and entire workflows are initiated.

Yet, existing tools still play a passive role—quietly taking notes without engaging in the conversation and without executing tasks as briefed in those meetings or calls.

MeetGeek is building the Agentic AI that actively participates in meetings, transforming conversations into immediate, actionable outcomes.

Founded by three former colleagues from a top multinational company, Meetgeek has gained remarkable traction at global level. Since its launch, Meetgeek has reached over 4,000 client companies in more than 100 countries and has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over 2 million dollars. Moreover, its ARR increased 3 times in the past 12 months.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve launched AI Chat with meetings, a Chrome Recorder, and Voice Agents that automate follow-ups and action items. Now, we’re introducing Chat with Tools, enabling users to orchestrate automations directly from natural conversations—connecting meeting insights with CRMs, project management tools, and workflows instantly.

Our vision is to connect meetings with your stack entirely: conversations become structured data, action items execute automatically, and teams collaborate asynchronously with AI copilots that understand context across every conversation. With multi-agent AI capabilities and personalized automations, MeetGeek is scaling from a leading meeting assistant to a category-defining AI workspace.”, explains Dan Huru, CEO at Meetgeek.

The €1.6 million investment will support the company in this scaling process.

“As always, we invest in visionary founders who anticipate the problems users will face tomorrow and who can deliver at record speed. The Meetgeek team has shown us what it means to combine courage, creativity, and true innovation into a product with global impact. We have complete confidence in them and believe they are perfectly timed to scale at maximum speed,” said Dan Călugăreanu, Partner at Early Game Ventures.