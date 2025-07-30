Romanian e-commerce retailers are rapidly expanding into international markets, building a strong presence that outpaces many competitors in the region. Data shows that over 40% of Romanian online sales in 2024 are cross-border—more than Poland (~30%) and Hungary (~35%). International sales have become a core part of their business models.

A Growing Market Fuels Global Expansion

Romania’s e-commerce sector has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, driven by internet penetration, mobile usage, and consumer trust. According to Ecommerce Europe and Statista, the Romanian e-commerce market reached €7 billion in 2024, growing annually by 10–12%.

The cross-border component stands out, with Romanian merchants proving highly competitive on global platforms.

“Romanian merchants have exceptional growth potential internationally,” says Maciej Michalski, Head of E-commerce at Ebury. “With steady investment in logistics, digitalization, and smart financial management, Romania could become a regional e-commerce export leader within 5–10 years.”

From Local Sellers to Global Players

Due to a smaller domestic market, Romanian merchants are targeting external opportunities using established marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and Allegro. Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and the US are among the top destinations. These platforms provide access to vast customer bases and reduce market entry barriers.

Competitive Advantage in a Crowded Market

Romania’s international success isn’t by chance. Merchants benefit from lower labor costs and strong local industries—especially in textiles and furniture—that produce high-quality goods at competitive prices.

However, the biggest edge is entrepreneurial agility: the ability to adapt quickly to market changes, enabling a strong international presence.

Infrastructure Development Supports Growth

Romania’s logistics infrastructure is improving, with new warehouses and fulfillment centers easing cross-border transport. Modern payment and financial solutions simplify multi-currency operations and compliance.

Still, global expansion brings risks: managing cash flow across currencies, handling exchange rate volatility, and maintaining payment terms. That’s where specialized partners like Ebury are key.

Ebury provides international e-commerce tools such as:

Multi-currency accounts

Competitive exchange rates

Currency risk protection strategies

Flexible financing to bridge payment gaps

These help Romanian merchants grow safely and sustainably.

Looking Ahead: Regional Leadership Within Reach

Forecasts remain optimistic. Romania’s e-commerce market may surpass €10 billion by 2028, with cross-border sales expected to reach 50–60% of the total by 2030.

Solid economic fundamentals and proven competitiveness position Romanian merchants well for ongoing global expansion.

Maintaining this growth path depends on infrastructure investments and smart financial management. But with nearly half of sales already international, Romania is well-positioned to become a regional e-commerce leader—a shift that could redefine how smaller European economies engage in global trade in the digital age.