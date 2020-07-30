EC Okayed the Adamclisi wine in the Protected Designation of Origin Register

The European Commission has approved the request for the registration of the Adamclisi wine from Romania in the Protected Designation of Origin Register, reads a EC press release.

The request has been filed since March 2016 and it has been approved now.

The number of Romanian protected wines within the EU is thus reaching 53.

„Adamclisi” comprises the white, rose and red wins produced in the ancient wine-growing area in Dobruja region, southeastern Romania, near the Black Sea coast. The wines produced in Murfatlar Vineyard are generally have fruit flavors and an average consistency.

Vine has been grown in the Dobruja region since ancient times, since the times of Greek colonies and the ruling of the Roman Empire.

