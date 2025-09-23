The eCommerce 2025 Overview, a study to be released by easySales on September 25 at eCommerce Talks, shows that when it comes to purchasing recommendations for products or services online, Romanians place family and friends far above other options, with over three-quarters of respondents relying on them.

One in six Romanians trusts AI, while influencers remain at the bottom—a category that, at least in Romania, is still struggling to prove its effectiveness through conversions. Only slightly over 6% of Romanians consider influencers a trusted source.

“At the eCommerce level, Romanians seem to dance a complicated tango with technology: they embrace it but don’t let it lead too much. According to our study analyzing consumer habits, 19% of us use ChatGPT or other AI tools frequently to compare products, finding them very useful. Another 32% try them occasionally, and a quarter are curious but haven’t pressed the button yet. We constantly monitor the evolution of the eCommerce market, and this fall we will present a new overview of the Romanian market during our eCommerce Talks by easySales event,” says Ciprian Cazacu, CEO and co-founder of easySales.

Even though influencers don’t seem to have a major impact on purchase decisions, Romanians demonstrate a new paradox in online shopping trends. Social media significantly influences buying behavior, with no less than 58.3% of respondents saying they purchased products simply because they saw them promoted on social media.

eCommerce Talks by easySales, the reference event for the industry, reaches its sixth edition this year and expands to offer the widest variety of information, networking opportunities, spaces, and participants to date.

A new edition of the eCommerce Overview in Romania will be available at the event, alongside discussions focused on Artificial Intelligence and masterclasses covering relevant current topics.

On September 25, the Aula Magna of the Politehnica University of Bucharest will host eCommerce industry experts for a full day gathering 700 participants and 40 exhibitors.