The eCommerce Snapshot 2025, a study to be released by easySales on September 25 during eCommerce Talks, shows that rising prices have led more than a quarter of people to significantly reduce their online spending, while nearly 40% have also cut back, albeit moderately.

Only a quarter of Romanians say they have not changed their online shopping habits, according to the easySales study, which collected information between July 16–30, 2025, from 1,036 respondents, reflecting the socio-demographic structure of Internet users in Romania.

“Fashion and jewelry (31%) and electronics (22%) are the first categories to see cuts, while essentials remain largely unaffected. 83% of us are more sensitive to delivery costs, and 81% actively hunt for discounts. We constantly monitor the evolution of the eCommerce market, and this fall we will present a new snapshot of the Romanian market during our eCommerce Talks by easySales event,” said Ciprian Cazacu, CEO and co-founder of easySales.

When asked how much they had reduced their monthly online shopping budget, a third of respondents said the amount was between 101 and 250 RON. A quarter spend 251–500 RON less online each month. A notable 18.3% reported reducing online spending by more than 500 RON per month.

- Advertisement -

eCommerce Talks by easySales: A New Edition

eCommerce Talks by easySales, the industry’s flagship event, is reaching its sixth edition this year and its largest scale yet, offering a wide variety of information, networking opportunities, spaces, and participants.

A new edition of the eCommerce Snapshot in Romania will be available at the event, alongside discussions focused on Artificial Intelligence and masterclasses covering current relevant topics. International companies such as YesPo and Sendership will join the event, as well as M3cargo, participating for the first time.

On September 25, the Aula Magna of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest will host eCommerce industry experts for a day gathering over 700 participants and 40 exhibitors.