Econergy’s Full Acquisition of Heliolux Romania Reviewed

The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which Econergy International Limited intends to acquire Heliolux S.R.L.
Currently, Heliolux S.R.L. is owned by Infragreen 4 Sigma and Econergy International Limited. Through this transaction, Econergy International Limited will take full ownership of Heliolux S.R.L. by acquiring the 50% stake held by Infragreen 4 Sigma.
Econergy International Limited, France, operates in the renewable energy sector, developing projects in several European countries, including Romania.
Heliolux S.R.L. is active in the production and sale of electricity from renewable sources.
In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to determine its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the time limits provided by law.
