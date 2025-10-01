Nearly 1 million applications from candidates over 45 have been recorded so far this year, marking an increase of around 10% compared to the same period in 2024.

“For years, this segment of candidates has been almost impervious to market changes, remaining consistently in a latency zone regarding their intention to apply for jobs. Even our surveys showed that they are the category most resistant to change and with the lowest desire to switch jobs. This year’s economic context has altered that trend, and in the first nine months, we already see almost 100,000 more applications than last year among those over 45,” says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs, Romania’s largest online recruitment platform.

Most applications were for mid-level positions, requiring 2–5 years of experience, as well as entry-level roles needing less than two years of experience. Management positions received the fewest applications from this age group. University graduates and skilled workers applied the most within this group in the first nine months, while unskilled workers submitted no more than 81,000 applications.

“On one hand, we have candidates who lost their jobs this year and had to re-enter the job market. On the other hand, there are candidates whose short- to medium-term prospects are not promising, so they seek options that provide primarily stability and, secondly, higher income. In fact, official data from public institutions show that half of those hired this year through local employment agencies were over 45,” adds Bogdan Badea.

The desire for stability is also reflected in the type of jobs they applied for: 90% sought full-time positions, while only 10% applied for part-time or seasonal roles. When it comes to preferred work mode, this age group shows a lower interest in remote work compared to other segments. While over 15% of applications are for remote jobs overall, only 5.6% of applications from the 45+ group were for remote positions. “This is related to the fact that remote jobs require a relatively high level of digital skills, which is one of the main gaps for candidates over 45. Therefore, they prefer traditional roles they are already familiar with,” explains Badea. Interest in international positions is even lower, with just 1.2% of applications for jobs abroad.

The sectors that attracted the most applications were those typically offering entry- and mid-level positions: retail led the way, followed by construction, services, transport/logistics, manufacturing, financial services, and the food industry. Cities with the highest labor market activity among candidates over 45 were Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Ilfov, Timișoara, Iași, and Brașov.