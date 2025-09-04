Ecovent, a Romanian company specializing exclusively in indoor air quality solutions, is launching Evoair, a proprietary brand developed following an initial investment of over €1 million. The starting portfolio includes more than 40 products—ranging from small and large dehumidifiers and air purifiers to humidifiers and multifunctional tower fans. Evoair products are positioned in the affordable-premium segment, with prices between 150 and 3,000 lei.

“Evoair was born from the desire to bring to market new products with modern design and intuitive functionality—meant to address real consumer needs that weren’t covered until now. The brand puts family and safety first, offering solutions that create a healthy environment for loved ones and reduce risks caused by pollution, allergens, or humidity,” says Andrei Agafița, Founder & CEO, Ecovent.

Evoair: 40+ products, modern design, and smart features

Evoair debuts with a range designed for home and office, with an emphasis on design, ease of use, and functionality:

Compact dehumidifiers (300–1,000 ml/24h) with modern design and ambient light;

(300–1,000 ml/24h) with modern design and ambient light; Smart dehumidifiers (10–20 l/24h) with Wi-Fi, ionization, UV lamp, and a laundry-drying function;

(10–20 l/24h) with Wi-Fi, ionization, UV lamp, and a laundry-drying function; Air purifiers with True HEPA filters (up to 99.97%) and activated carbon, plus ambient light and a UV lamp for filter sterilization;

with True HEPA filters (up to 99.97%) and activated carbon, plus ambient light and a UV lamp for filter sterilization; Humidifiers with humidity sensors and Auto mode;

with humidity sensors and Auto mode; Tower fans with multifunction options (humidification, cooling, heating, UV sterilization).

The portfolio includes compressor technology (for humidity issues in basements or large spaces) as well as Peltier models (for rooms, offices, or spot use). Highlights include NovaDry, the flagship dehumidifier with ionization, UV, and app control; Humix Duo, which integrates a reusable silica-gel cartridge for wardrobes and small spaces; and Yuvo air purifiers combining True HEPA + UV in two design variants for easy integration into any interior.

Ecovent—from start-up to reference player

Founded in 2017, Ecovent has grown from a 10 m² warehouse into a group of three companies: Ecovent Expert, Ecovent Distribution, and Ecovent Instal. In 2024, Ecovent recorded €6.4 million in revenue, up 66% year-over-year, and aims to reach €10 million in 2025. The business model combines in-house production under the Evoair brand with distribution in Romania of 30+ international brands in the field.

A growing market and long-term opportunity

Romania’s heat-recovery ventilation market has grown rapidly in recent years—an estimated 15–20% annually—driven by nZEB regulations and rising interest in indoor air quality. Demand is also fueled by PNRR-funded renovation projects for schools and kindergartens (where heat-recovery systems are mandatory), as well as by apartment-block retrofits that integrate decentralized recovery units.

According to Eurostat, 15.5% of Europeans faced dampness, mold, or leaks at home in 2023—an indicator closely tied to indoor air quality and a direct driver of demand for ventilation and dehumidification. In Romania, 40% of people live in overcrowded dwellings (2023), which exacerbates humidity problems and the need for ventilation and air-purification solutions. Internal estimates indicate an average growth rate of 8–12% over the coming years. The air-purifier segment, after peaking during the pandemic and a subsequent correction, has returned to an upward trend, supported by increased consumer awareness. Ecovent is betting on market education and on easy-to-use technologies that have a direct impact on day-to-day comfort.

“Air quality isn’t a fad. We’re talking about energy efficiency, health, and productivity. Our clients are families and companies that want integrated solutions—from consultancy and design to installation and maintenance—with a predictable total cost of ownership,” adds Andrei Agafița.

Regional expansion and operational capacity

By launching Evoair, Ecovent is strengthening its position and opening the path to regional internationalization, with plans to expand into Bulgaria, Hungary, Ukraine, Poland, and the Republic of Moldova.