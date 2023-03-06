Edenred aims to hire 700 people in technology worldwide

Edenred, the digital platform for services and payments, plans to recruit more than 700 tech specialists worldwide in 2023, including in its 2 main Digital Centers in Bucharest and Mexico City, to support its growth ambition as it targets to reach up to €5 billion in revenue by 2030. Since 2016, Edenred, the everyday platform for people at work in 45 countries, has already invested €1.7bn in Technology innovation. This technological advance, highly driven by Edenred Digital Centers, is part of the company’s strategic planning for 2022-2025.

Over the past years, the Group achieved a record growth that has been driven by its digital leadership, becoming “tech-centric” when it comes to making decisions, inventing and enhancing solutions. Edenred has shifted from a paper “restaurant vouchers” provider to a worldwide digital leader, offering more than 250 different programs. Currenty, 100% of the new solutions that are launched by Edenred are digital.

Dave Ubachs, Executive Vice President, Technology of Edenred, declared: ”Our portfolio includes 250 solutions to complete the ever-evolving needs of the 52 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via more than 950,000 corporate clients. We invested more than 360 million euros in technology last year, 1.7 billion euros since 2016 and we will continue to invest in the future. True to our purpose “Enrich connections. For good.”, we use technology to offer solutions that have a positive impact for all of our stakeholders, enhancing users’ well-being and purchasing power. Improving companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalizing the employment market and the local economy is another reason why we use technology to innovate. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility. Our strategic plan, Beyond22-25, is designed to take full advantage of our B2B2C digital platform business model. We will continue to scale our core business by stepping up our investments in technology and capitalizing on our business excellence in markets that are still largely underpenetrated.”

More than a digital hub for strategic technology projects, Edenred Digital Center is a source of technology innovation, business value and leadership for Edenred and its subsidiaries across 45 countries. Today, there are two Edenred Digital Centers, in Bucharest and Mexico, responsible for taking the digitization of Edenred’s solutions to the next level in order to automate and streamline B2B payments, simplify relationships and interactions with users and facilitate payments to merchants. The company also has Technology hubs in Brazil, concentrated in São Paulo and Porto Alegre city, and France.

The Edenred Digital Center in Bucharest, Romania, is Edenred’s largest Digital hub worldwide for strategic Tech projects, holding 10% of Group’s overall tech population, providing top-notch tech knowledge and skills and driving its business worldwide. Edenred Digital Center is a key technology asset for the Edenred Group and its goal is to develop new IT platforms and technologies that can be deployed in all of Edenred’s subsidiaries. From EDC Bucharest, the Group leads many global programs such as Cloud, Stability & Network of the future domains, as well as software development for all the 3 Edenred business lines — employee benefits, fleet & mobility and payment solutions. EDC Bucharest is also the center of expertise on key cyber security & compliance priorities.

Already employing more than 3,000 tech people in 45 countries, Edenred is a growing team looking for tech profiles that will enable the next generation fintech. Edenred’s 10,000 employees are exposed to an international career and a diverse environment, working on projects with a global impact and with colleagues from all over the world, having access to the latest technology.

Răzvan Popescu, Human Resources Director, Global Technology of Edenred, declared: “Every day, we deliver innovative technological solutions to improve the life of millions of people, connecting employees, companies, and merchants all around the world. As we strive to keep our tech talent at the forefront of innovation, our employees vibe with passion for customer, respect, imagination, simplicity and entrepreneurial spirit, Edenred’s 5 core values. People are the ones who add value to our company, our motto being #peoplemakethedifference. For everyone who wants to experience that vibe, who needs it in their professional life, we want to be the best company to work for and develop each talent who takes part in the Edenred adventure.”