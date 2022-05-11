EdTech platform Adservio raises €2 M in equity financing round from Catalyst Romania Fund II

Catalyst Romania Fund II, one of the most important venture capital funds in the region, joins the Adservio platform in its efforts to scale the business and expand on other markets in Europe with an investment of €2 million.

Adservio has over 14 years of experience in the Education Technology market. Today, the platform supports over 1.000 schools in their digital transformation journey, through innovation of educational and management processes, offering a modern tool to help educators and students.

„I have rarely met founders as driven as Alex and young EdTech companies that have demonstrated impact in solving a real need for teachers, students, and parents as Adservio. With access to broadband and with a higher technology penetration in the educational system, the majority of students are now very comfortable with online learning platforms. As a result, we believe that, in the future, any technology that can be combined with in-person education will become more appealing to students, because it will enable them to assimilate knowledge more effectively. Catalyst Romania is committed to helping Adservio scale up and become the most relevant tech solution to support the learning and teaching processes, not only in the Romanian educational ecosystem but also internationally”, said Alin Stanciu, Partner at Catalyst Romania.

The investment will support the expansion on the local and international market, the expansion of the portfolio of clients and partners and the development of new features.

„This round of financing helps us in taking the next step to scale up our business: going abroad. We founded Adservio when the global EdTech market was still in its early days. Since then, we focused on meeting the digitization needs of local schools in Romania. We have contributed to the launch of a pilot program through which the Romanian Ministry of Education recognized the exclusive use of the digital grade book, a measure that gives us hope for a faster transformation of digitization in schools. EdTech technologies have gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was the same for us: we integrated new technologies and developed new modules, together with school managers, teachers, parents and students”, said Alexandru Holicov, founder of Adservio.

“For 2022, we aim to increase our team, attracting passionate people, for whom education is an important value. Together we will further improve the user experience and create new solutions for schools to better prepare their students for the future“, added the founder.

The pandemic period accelerated the digitization of the education system. If 14 years ago the Adservio digital grade book was used in several schools in Iasi, and before the closure of schools, the platform was used in about 200 schools, today Adservio is the most popular and most complex educational platform in Romania (besides the free platforms), with more than 750 000 monthly active users .

The adservio.education platform is available in 9 languages and has web and mobile versions. One of the key differentiators are the state-of-the-art security measures and data protection.

Adservio helps K-12 schools to be more effective and strengthen their connection with the families. The solution is suitable in any context (face to face, online and hybrid). Thus, educational institutions can facilitate the access to learning with modern tools in any suitable context, face to face, but also for students who cannot attend classes due to various reasons. In addition, parents who are not in the country can see in real time the school situation and can offer better support to their children by simply accessing the Adservio app. This has encouraged the prevention of school dropout rates and a significantly lower school absenteeism rates.