eJobs survey: More than a third of 18-25 year olds found their current job in less than a month

Salary, opportunities for professional growth and the possibility to work remotely are the most important employment criteria of Generation Z. 70% believe that the correct salary for their level of experience is between 3,000 and 7,000 lei.

The young people of Generation Z represent one of the most dynamic categories of candidates on the job market at the moment, both from the perspective of the number of monthly applications and the jobs that have them in their sights. From the beginning of the year until now, more than 36,000 entry-level jobs have been posted on eJobs.ro, and candidates in the 18-24 age group have had 434,000 applications.

According to the data of the latest survey carried out by eJobs, the largest online recruitment platform in Romania, young people are aware of the fact that they are in a favorable moment on the labor market and look with a high degree of optimism at the chances of employment for the first time or to change jobs. Thus, 32.7% of the respondents say that they managed to get a job at their current job in less than a month. For 21.4% the process lasted between one and two months, and for 14.1% between two and three months. Only 7.7% managed to get a job after more than six months of searching, while 6.6% needed more than a year to find the right job.

“These data show us a segment of candidates who are increasingly confident in themselves. Not only are there many jobs in the market for them, but they manage to get hired very quickly. We are seeing less and less candidates complaining about being turned down due to lack of experience, one of the old problems that early careers had. They are, on the other hand, much better oriented towards what they want to do and know what specific expectations they have from an employer”, says Raluca Dumitra, Head of Marketing at eJobs Romania.

“For 86.2% of the survey participants, the top three most important criteria for accepting a job is the salary. 55.9% mention the opportunity to grow professionally, and 43.7% say that being able to work from home is most important to them. 24.9% point out that an understanding manager is crucial, 20.2% pay more attention to the extra-salary benefits package, for 17.1% it is important to work in a field they like, 14.1% want to work close to home, and 13.1% to be part of a young team. “They are not very related to the profile of the company, on the other hand. Unlike other age categories, for the very young it matters less if the employer is a start-up or a multinational company as long as the other criteria are met. They are, however, more attracted than any other age segment to remote or hybrid jobs, given that only 13.6% want to work from the office. 34.6% prefer to work completely from home, and 51.8% hybrid, but let them decide how many days they come to the office”, adds Raluca Dumitra.

Asked the average length of time they think they should spend at a job before making a career change, 30.2% said between one and two years. 18.3% believe that a period of two to three years is needed, and 22.1% point out that only after three years they can consider that they have accumulated enough experience to make a change. More stable than in the past, only 16.6% believe that career changes should be made within a year of employment at most.

Regarding the salary expectations of these candidates, 70% believe that the level of training and experience they have would justify a salary between 3,000 and 7,000 lei, net. 15.2% say that they would fall within the range of 2,000-3,000 lei, 7.6% claim that they would qualify for a salary between 7,000 and 10,000 lei, and 4.9% for more than 10,000 lei. Moreover, for 54.6%, mentioning the salary in the job advertisement is the main argument that would lead them to apply for a job.

The survey was conducted in January, on a sample of 1,900 respondents, aged between 18 and 25. 59.8% of them are currently employees without a management position, 15.3% are students, 12.3% are currently unemployed, 5.6% are managers, 4.7% are workers, 1% run their own business business and another 1% are students.