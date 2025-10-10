Elawan Energy S.L. (“Elawan”), a global leader in the renewable-energy sector, has been awarded two wind projects in Romania’s recent public

auction. The award includes a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) with the Romanian government, providing revenue certainty and enabling progress towards the construction of the projects.

Both wind farms, currently at RTB (Ready to Build) stage, are scheduled to commence operations in 2028. With a combined capacity of 92 MW, they will make a significant contribution to Romania’s energy transition, delivering clean, sustainable power to thousands of households and businesses and supporting the European Union’s decarbonization targets.

“This achievement marks a strategic milestone for Elawan Energy, as it strengthens our presence in Eastern Europe and underscores our contribution to the global energy transition,” said Mauro Miranda, Revenue Management Manager at Elawan Energy.

With this award, Elawan Energy continues to expand its international portfolio of renewable energy projects and reinforces its role as a strategic partner in the transition to a more sustainable energy model. Currently, Elawan Energy operates globally in 15 countries, managing a portfolio of 267 projects at different stages: 2.1 GW of installed capacity, 830 MW under construction, and a development pipeline exceeding 11.7 GW.

DONATE: Support our work In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.

So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options: Donate with PayPal Donate by Bank Wire Black Zonure SRL

UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU

RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000

EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001

USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002



