Electric Dacia, available as of 2021-2022

The first Dacia electric car will be released on the market in 2021-2022 and will be a small urban city car, Renault Group has announced in a 2019 Financial Results Press Conference.

The Dacia electric vehicle will be most probably based on the Renault Twingo’s electric version, known as Twingo Z.E., which is scheduled for launching this year.



The Renault representatives said that the Dacia Z.E. model will be most probably released at the end of 2021, while the sales will effectively kick off in 2022.