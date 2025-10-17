The energy supply, distribution, production and storage company Electrica SA, in which the Romanian state is the largest shareholder through the Ministry of Energy, with over 49% of the capital, announced that it has started energy storage projects of 1,000 MWh.

“This week, the procedure for obtaining the necessary permits for the construction of 15 electricity storage battery parks, with a capacity of approximately 1 GWh,” the company announced. Electrica SA will thus capitalize on land from its heritage and take important steps in implementing its 2030 strategy.

“The development of this 1 GWh storage infrastructure represents a strategic pillar in transforming Electrica into a leader in the energy transition. By diversifying geographically into 15 locations, we ensure not only operational resilience, but also the ability to dynamically respond to fluctuations in consumption and production in the national energy system,” said the group’s CEO, Alexandru Chiriță.

According to the company’s head, this investment demonstrates Electrica SA’s ability to execute complex critical infrastructure projects.

“Storage parks will enable the efficient integration of growing renewable capacities, significantly reducing price volatility and import dependence. We have undertaken an ambitious timetable, but our team has proven that it can deliver large-scale projects.” This project is not just about technology or capacity, but about redefining the way Romania manages energy security for the next decades,” Chiriță also pointed out.

Currently, according to Transelectrica data, Romania’s national energy system has energy storage systems with an installed power of 256.3 MW and a capacity of 441.2 MWh.