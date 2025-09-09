Electrica, Romgaz to Build 400 MW Renewable Energy Capacity

Electrica and Romgaz to jointly build renewable energy production and storage capacities with a total installed power of up to 400 MW.

The energy supplier and distributor Electrica and the natural gas producer Romgaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of production and storage capacities from renewable sources with a total installed power of up to 400 MW.

“Electrica informs investors that today, September 9, 2025, in the presence of the Minister of Energy, Bogdan Ivan, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Romgaz regarding the joint development of renewable energy production and storage capacities with a total installed power of up to 400 MW, exclusively through greenfield projects. The two companies will initiate a collaboration model to implement a shared vision: the integrated development of a 400 MW capacity in renewable energy. This initiative is based on the convergence between the operational expertise and energy production capacity of the two companies, creating a distinct value proposition in the regional market,” Electrica stated in a press release sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The partnership will be implemented through a dedicated investment vehicle, in which Electrica will play the role of lead developer and Romgaz will act as a minority strategic partner. The chosen structure allows for the capitalization of the strategic complementarities between the two entities.

Electrica, serving 4 million customers and operating critical infrastructure on 40% of the national territory, brings expertise in developing photovoltaic projects demonstrated by its current portfolio of around 300 MWp (of which 46.5MWp operational in 2025) and its strategic targets of 1 GW production and 900 MWh storage by 2030.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in our Electrica 2030 strategy. After the success of the EUR 500 million green bond issue in July 2025 and the access to EUR 200 million in EIB financing, this collaboration with Romgaz demonstrates that cooperation models between Romanian energy companies can significantly accelerate the transition. We combine financial strength with technical expertise to develop together with Romgaz 400 MW of green capacity, which will directly contribute to the national renewable energy target by 2030,” says Alexandru-Aurelian Chiriță, Electrica’s CEO.

The Memorandum establishes the foundation for a cooperation architecture that capitalizes on the market’s optimal moment – the convergence between technological maturity, capital availability and decarbonization imperatives. The final transaction, subject to due diligence and corporate approvals, will define the parameters of a collaboration aimed at redefining the standards of excellence in the Romanian energy sector.

“Today, Romgaz takes an important step towards its strategy of diversification and energy transition. The Memorandum signed with Electrica confirms our commitment to investing in clean energy and strengthening our role as a pillar of Romania’s energy security,” said in his turn Răzvan Popescu, CEO of Romgaz.