Electroalfa–SGB-SMIT Partnership Nears Transformer Plant

Electroalfa International, a company with 100% Romanian capital and over 34 years of experience, announces a major milestone in its strategic partnership with European leader and renowned transformer manufacturer SGB-SMIT Group, headquartered in Germany. The SGB-Alfa factory, created within this joint venture, has been completed 95%, an occasion marked by a top management delegation from SGB-SMIT who visited to celebrate this stage. The partnership, signed in 2024, is progressing according to plan, with deadlines being respected—demonstrating both the seriousness of the company’s commitments and Electroalfa International’s ability to turn plans into concrete results, delivering value to its partners and clients.

The new production facility, located in Botoșani, covers more than 9,000 sqm and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Production is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with products ranging from 50 to 1000 kVA nominal power, addressing the growing demands of European and international markets.

“SGB-Alfa is more than an industrial investment; it is an achievement of special significance for Electroalfa International, for Botoșani, and for Romania. It crowns a journey that began more than 30 years ago, when the company was born as a family business, and marks a transition into a new stage where our local expertise meets international technological excellence. This factory is not just a new facility, but proof of passion, dedication, and the belief that we can build globally competitive products here at home. We are proud of this achievement and convinced that it will have a long-term positive impact on the community and the energy industry,” said Gheorghe Ciubotaru, President and Founder of Electroalfa International.

“This factory will play an essential role in meeting the growing demand for reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure across Europe. We are deeply committed to ensuring that this facility meets the highest standards of sustainability, operational excellence, and safety,” added Holger Ketterer, CEO of SGB-SMIT Group.

The partnership with SGB-SMIT aims to expand Electroalfa International’s product portfolio and is part of the company’s long-term strategy to develop a production and technological expertise hub in Botoșani, dedicated to equipment for compact transformer substations. The investment also brings significant benefits to the local community, including the creation of over 200 direct jobs by 2027, strengthening the local supply chain, and stimulating economic growth. SGB-Alfa will support the acceleration of the energy transition, offering sustainable and efficient solutions for the energy infrastructure of the future to local and regional markets.

This partnership represents a guarantee of quality and a major opportunity to strengthen the Electroalfa brand both in Romania and in European markets. For more than three decades, Electroalfa International has grown from a family business into a trusted global partner, with strong engineering expertise, five production facilities in Botoșani, and projects implemented on every continent. This journey has been built on solid values—excellence, dedication, self-improvement, and harmony—values that now define the partnership with SGB-SMIT, a global transformer specialist with recognized international presence and impact.

Electroalfa International is a 100% Romanian-owned company recognized as one of the key players in medium and low-voltage electrical equipment, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) projects, and energy efficiency solutions. With over 34 years of experience and a consistent commitment to R&D, digitalization, and innovation, Electroalfa International is actively involved in modernizing critical infrastructure in areas such as energy distribution, railway transport, nuclear industry, and renewable energy. The company owns four modern production facilities totaling 25,500 sqm, a dedicated R&D center, and collaborates with over 500 clients both nationally and internationally.