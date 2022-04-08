Element Industrial delivers first phase from ELI Park 3

Real estate developer, Element Industrial, announced the inauguration of the first phase from ELI Park 3, in Buftea-Chitila area. The new distribution center, covering 18,500 sqm is leased 90% towards e-commerce, production and b2b retail tenants.

”A few years ago, we developed a different strategy from most logistics players. We debated what the future will look like – where and what type will be the next logistical needs in Bucharest. The data showed us that the potential is related to the North-West area, but not anyway: bespoke solutions for growing industries – from e-commerce to retail. They have extremely specific needs in terms of space, services, or availability of labor. We are convinced that the Buftea Chitila hub is the basis of the new interest area on the logistics map of the Bucharest metropolitan area. Moreover, its dynamics will increase exponentially, with the completion of the A0 – the new ring road of the Capital”, Andrei Jerca, Managing Director, Element Industrial explains.

In addition to the investments in the Buftea-Chitilea hub, Element Industrial is already one of the most dynamic players in the local logistics market: it has several ongoing projects located in Bacău, Ploiești or Brăila. The company’s plan is to develop 500,000 square meters of logistic projects by the end of 2026. Moreover, all projects under the “ELI Parks” brand meet international class A standards, using modern concepts and technologies.