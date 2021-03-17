Element Industrial has new managing director

Element Industrial announced the appointment of Andrei Jerca as Managing Director of the company. A professional with 14 years of experience in the real estate industry, Andrei has worked for companies such as Europolis, CA IMMO, P3 or CBRE, being involved throughout his career both in the management of a portfolio of 300,000 sqm of logistics space and in the development series of logistics and industrial projects, amounting to 200,000 sqm.

“I have accepted the challenge to lead the development of Element Industrial, continuing the expansion started in the Buftea-Chitila area, as well as in other key cities in Romania,” Andrei Jerca said, also adding that “the pandemic created new opportunities in the logistics market, in the context of acceleration of digitalization and the growth of the e-commerce market. Through the diversity of products in the portfolio of Element Industrial, we aim to be a flexible partner for logistics space tenants in Romania. ”

Element Industrial is developing a logistics hub in the Buftea-Chitila area, where it delivered a 50,000 sqm park, and recently started an investment of 37 million Euros in a new 72,000 sqm park. At the same time, the company purchased a series of lands in several key areas in the country, where it intends to develop class A logistics parks: Brăila, Craiova, Pitești, Bacău, Iași, Timișoara or Ploiești being just a few examples.

All projects under the “Eli Parks” brand are developed to international class A standards, with the main objective of fully covering the needs of potential tenants, regardless of the field in which they operate. In this context, the concepts used in the development of parks allow flexibility in accommodating a wide range of needs, both technical and operational.