Element Industrial signs 23 million Euros financing from Alpha Bank Romania

Romanian real estate developer, Element Industrial, contracted a financing of 23 million Euros from Alpha Bank Romania for the development of the first two phases of the ELI Park 3 project, part of the ELI Park Bucharest North West hub.

”The financing line covers the development of the first two phases of ELI Park 3 within the hub we are developing in the Buftea – Chitila area,” says Andrei Jerca, Managing Director, Element Industrial, adding: “We went through a difficult period with numerous challenges, having in mind the increase in costs and the border conflict. Nevertheless, we succeeded to maintain the pace of development and rental, and the trust given by our partners, both tenants and the financing bank, give us reasons to continue the plans for ELI Park Bucharest North West”.

The first phase of ELI Park 3, with an area of ​​18,500, was delivered this spring, being fully leased. In the second phase, namely 30,000 square meters, the occupancy rate has already exceeded 75% and the deadline for completion is the fourth quarter of the current year.

“The ELI Park 3 financing offered by Alpha Bank supports the development plans of Element Industrial in a very competitive market, stimulating through this long-term partnership the expansion of the ELI Park Bucharest North West hub. We value the consolidation and expansion of the logistics sector and proactively respond to the ever-evolving needs of consumers. We encourage corporate clients to invest in increasing their competitiveness in the market and in the long-term sustainability of their companies, and we are happy to be part of this important initiative“, said Periklis Voulgaris, Executive Vice President Wholesale Banking at Alpha Bank Romania.