Element Industrial starts logistics project in Braila

Real estate developer Element Industrial announces a new project in its portfolio, ELI Park Braila, a total investment of over 25 million Eur. The logistic scheme is localized on a 11-hectare plot in Braila Free Zone. Element Industrial plans here the development of a 50,000 sqm GLA logistic parc in three phases.

“We have recently received the building permit for the first phase of 10,000 sqm, an excellent option for distribution, production or logistics, with direct access to E584”, said Andrei Jerca, Managing Director, Element Industrial, also adding: “Braila has all the advantages a business needs: positioning in the road-naval junction, labor force, the opening given by the bridge over the Danube and, last but not least, local authorities that make every effort to attract investors in the area.”

The concept from Braila is a flexible one, adapted to the demand in the area. The minimum leasable units start from 850 sqm, each being served by a dock and drive-in, an office area and dedicated parking lots. The positioning at the city entrance, right near the ring-road and Braila Mall, brings a plus for the “in-city” concept, the park being an option for both regional distribution as well as a last mile one.

The logistic park ELI Park Braila is to be build according to class A standards, while future tenants will benefit from technical specifications such as: free height of 10.5 m, one loading bay for each 800 sq. m. of warehouse, generous 35 meters truck court, and numerous parking places. For future phases the developer also targets “built to suit” constructions.