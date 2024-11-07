The Polish group Elemental Group, a global leader in urban mining, enters the Romanian market by acquiring the majority stake in ACC Recycling Services and announces an investment of 19.84 million euros for the construction of a waste electrical and electronic (EEE) recycling plant ) near Deva, in Hunedoara county.

The project was presented today at a press conference attended by prominent officials, including His Excellency Paweł Soloch, the Polish Ambassador to Bucharest.

The Government of Romania was represented by the State Secretary for Energy Transition and Climate Change, Alina Jalea, and by Bogdan Balanișcu, State Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

The Romanian company ACC Recycling Services was represented by CEO Cristian Pocol, and from Elemental Group, Darius Slawek (Head of International E-Waste Business Development), Leszek Papciak (Administrator of ACC Recycling Services SRL), Slawomir Baran were present (Head of Merger & Acquisition Department at Elemental) and Sylvester Puczen (Head of Communication, Elemental).

The investment comes at a crucial moment, as Romania aims to develop an industry for recycling electrical and electronic equipment waste, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of the European Union. The total value of the project is 19.84 million euros, of which 8.4 million euros would come from non-reimbursable funds from PNRR, and the remaining 11.44 million euros + VAT represents the direct contribution of Elemental Group.

Located in Lăpugiu de Jos, 30 km from Deva, the new recycling unit will occupy an area of ​​16,447 m2, including a 1,600 m2 warehouse and 10,000 m2 concrete platforms. The initial project of the DEEE recycling plant was developed by ACC Recycling Services SRL under the leadership of CEO Cristian Pocol, and later, the majority stake of 80% of the shares was sold to Elemental. Currently, Cristian Pocol holds a minority stake of 20%.

The inauguration of the industrial park for waste management and recycling of WEEE is planned for June 2026. The facility will have fully automated equipment, specialized in the treatment of electronic waste, including cooling equipment (refrigerators), with a maximum treatment capacity of 4, 5 t/hour and will create 36 new jobs.

“Today we mark a really important moment in the direction of a more responsible future. The vision of the Elemental Group is in perfect alignment with the objectives of the Romanian Government to promote the circular economy and innovation. We see this also through the non-refundable financing of 8.4 million euros, which you have the opportunity to obtain from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, for the construction of the future factory in Deva. We are thus able to bring together the leading technology and the necessary expertise to transform waste into valuable resources. I encourage all entrepreneurs in Romania to go in this direction and invest in innovative solutions,” transmitted the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu.

The Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Mircea Fechet, emphasized, through a video message, that Romania is at an essential point for the development of the WEEE recycling industry with the financial support of PNRR.

“Congratulations to Elemental Group for the decision to invest in Romania! We need such investments and new jobs created. The investment represents an extraordinary thing for our country. The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forests finances investments in the circular economy from the PNNR. 220 million euros are destined to go to the new recycling plants in Romania and we are financing up to 8.4 million euros for each project.We hope to see as soon as possible how the new factory starts recycling the WEEE we need so much,” said Mircea Fechet, Minister of the Environment, Water and Forests.

His Excellency, Pawel Soloch, the Ambassador of Poland in Bucharest, emphasized the importance of expanding Polish investments in Romania in new areas, such as the recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment.

“This investment is very important in the context of the relations between Poland and Romania, two of the economies with the fastest rise, not only in the region, but also in the entire European Union. Congratulations, Elemental Group for the initiative! Good luck!“, said Excellency Sa Pawel Soloch, Ambassador of Poland in Bucharest.

According to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office, on December 31, 2023, 1,643 Polish companies were registered in Romania, with a direct invested capital of EUR 344.9 million. Poland thus ranks 19th in the ranking of foreign investors, representing 0.71% of the total foreign investments in Romania.