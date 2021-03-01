Elko Romania leases 1,800 sqm of warehouse within CTPark Bucharest

Dunwell real estate player has brokered the lease of a 1,800 sqm warehouse for Elko Romania within CTPark Bucharest.

ELKO Romania, part of the international group Elko, has relocated its activity in CTPark Bucharest, where they leased an warehouse of 1,800 sqm. Elko, a company specialised in the distribution of a large variety of IT equipments and solutions – PCs, spare parts, home and office appliances, mobile phones, software and IT infrastructure solutions etc has found the new distribution hub with the support offered by Dunwell Industrial Brokerage.

Corina Sandulescu, Industrial Broker Dunwell: “This transaction was done in record time, within 3 months from the identification of the warehousing need until the hand-over of the space. The great communication and efforts that the partners put into the project made this possible, both of them understanding its dynamics and the importance of their flexibility. The cooperation with such partners is always a rewarding exprience!”

Elko Romania has extended its portfolio to more than 40.000 products and more than 10.000 clients these past years, thus the lease of the warehouse at km 13 on A1 Bucharest – Pitesti highway came as a natural move in their development. As Carmen Stanciu, General Manager ELKO Romania states: „We have decided to relocate our activity in a new, A-class space, taking into consideration the very good evolution of our company in recent years. We are delighted to cooperate with CTP and benefit from the best conditions for carrying out our activities. The premium space that we have leased is a perfect match for the services and range of products that we sell.”

From CTP, the largest industrial developer in Romania, their Regional Manager, Andrei Koszti says: “We are happy to welcome our partners from Elko Romania within CTPark Bucharest. The space they have rented is a new one, featuring top-of-the-line technical characteristics that ensure a minimal usage cost. We are certain that their business will continue to grow its success in the years to come and we want to create all necessary premises for the development and expansion of their operational capacity”.