Tomcat Hospitality and One United Properties, two Romanian companies joining forces to transform Bucharest’s culinary scene into an international one, announce a new major project: the launch of the international Lebanese brand Em Sherif Café, originally from Beirut, on the Romanian market, with the opening of an emblematic restaurant within Marketta Food Hall – the largest food hall in Eastern Europe. This collaboration is possible thanks to the partnership with 7 Management, one of the largest HoReCa companies in Dubai, with a team internationally recognized for memorable concepts in the hospitality field.

The new Em Sherif Café restaurant is set to open in early 2026, within Marketta Food Hall, Bucharest’s future gastronomic destination within One Gallery.

With a surface of 6,000 square meters indoors and outdoors and over 2,000 seats, Marketta will bring together some of the most appreciated local and international brands, in an innovative concept that combines elegance with culinary diversity. In this context, Em Sherif Café will bring for the first time in Romania the refined charm of Lebanese cuisine, offering an authentic and sophisticated gastronomic experience, in a space designed to impress through taste, design and hospitality.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of Em Sherif Café in Romania, a natural move within our strategy to bring top international gastronomic concepts to emerging markets. Marketta Food Hall is the ideal setting for a brand with the tradition and prestige of Em Sherif. Bucharest has a sophisticated audience, open to new experiences, and this partnership is an important step in positioning the city as a gourmet destination at a national and international level”, said Cătălin Gheorghe, CEO and Founder of Tomcat Hospitality.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this remarkable project, which will certainly add a touch of refinement and uniqueness to the local gastronomic scene. At One United Properties, we are always looking for partnerships that will transform the city into a vibrant destination, where culture, gastronomy and design perfectly intertwine. One Gallery and Marketta Food Hall will certainly become an inspiring hub for all those who appreciate diversity and quality, and Em Sherif Café is the perfect ingredient for this unique mix. We are convinced that this project will attract not only gastronomy lovers, but also those who want to experience a cosmopolitan lifestyle in the heart of the Capital”, added Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

“As a Lebanese, it is a great joy and pride to see how Em Sherif continues to carry Lebanese culture and cuisine around the world. Wherever you are, a meal at Em Sherif makes you immediately feel the connection with the spirit of Lebanon – through tastes, atmosphere and carefully preserved traditions, which are reflected in every detail. The opening of Em Sherif Café in Bucharest is an important moment for us and shows our desire to expand into cities that value culture, tradition and authentic hospitality. At 7 Management, we have always aimed to take exceptional concepts to the most interesting corners of the world, and now we are delighted to take this step in Romania. Bucharest, with its cosmopolitan vibe and love for quality gastronomy, is the ideal place where Em Sherif Café can come to life and bring a touch of Lebanese authenticity to the heart of Eastern Europe“, said Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management.