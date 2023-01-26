eMAG Group is strengthening its management team

eMAG Group strengthens its management team and appoints Tudor Mihăilescu to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Tudor Mihăilescu will work alongside the leadership teams in each company in order to implement the group’s long-term strategy and the execution of the investment plan that amounts to over 2.2 billion lei in the next two years.

Tudor Mihailescu will thus mainly focus on the growth of the younger companies in the eMAG group: Tazz, Fashion Days, Freshful, Flip or Atlas, but also the companies that have been part of the group’s portfolio for several years, such as PC Garage.

“In recent years, we have been able to reach where people needed us. I am glad to be part of this professional and very agile team. I’m excited about this new stage we’ve entered, in which we aim to offer the best services for each individual need,” said Tudor Mihălescu, COO of the eMAG Group.

Tudor Mihălescu joined eMAG in 2019, in a period of expansion and material investments, from the position of Group Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer for Procter & Gamble South East Europe, from where he also handled the coordination of the Business area. Between 2010 and 2013 he worked at the headquarters of Procter & Gamble in Geneva, Switzerland. Tudor has a degree in Finance-Banking from the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies.

At the same time, Dragos Ion takes over the role of Group CFO, after almost 20 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, financial services or cars.

Dragoș Ion is a professional with almost 20 years of experience in the consumer goods, financial or automotive industry, both in Romania and in other countries (in Central and Eastern Europe, Ireland, Nigeria). Throughout his career, Dragoș coordinated multicultural teams and complex projects, including in the area of ​​change management, and before joining the eMAG Group he worked for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company for over 12 years.