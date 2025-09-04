Embryos Expands with New Clinics in Romania and Bulgaria

In February, Integral Capital Group, a leading pan-regional private equity investor, acquired the majority stake in Embryos. Following the consolidation of its Bucharest operations and the expansion of both its medical and management teams, Embryos is now announcing the first wave of strategic expansion.

In Romania, after its partnership in Târgoviște, Embryos will open its first satellite clinic in the city of Buzău this October. Internationally, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adella Clinic—one of the most highly regarded in vitro fertilization clinics in Bulgaria, located in Sofia. Through these initiatives, Embryos is taking its first steps toward its goal of evolving from a local player into a regional leader in assisted reproductive services, expanding across both national and regional markets. The company is one of the few Romanian businesses in the healthcare sector, and the first private IVF clinic in Romania to expand beyond national borders. At the same time, it is preparing to launch a second satellite clinic in another Romanian city at the beginning of 2026.

With these investments, Integral Capital Group and Embryos are positioning themselves as leaders, meeting the growing demand for reproductive healthcare by providing advanced and accessible solutions to fertility challenges across the region.

“These investments mark a significant milestone both in Embryos’ journey and in Integral’s long-term commitment to the Romanian market. We are proud to announce that Embryos’ values and high standards are no longer limited to Bucharest but are now expanding across Southeast Europe.” — said Evtim Chesnovski, Partner at Integral Capital Group.