The Romanian niche perfume brand Emirai was officially launched Wednesday evening at the Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest, a historic and elegant venue that perfectly matched the spirit of the brand.

Created in Italy but inspired by both Middle Eastern (Dubai) and Romanian culture, Emirai offers a diverse range of scents—from woody, oriental, and spicy to fresh, fruity, or sweet—representing a refined blend of East and West, tradition and innovation.

The debut collection includes three perfumes: Aurora, Solaria, Nocturna, and Royal Amber with many more fragrances expected to be available starting in September. In addition, the company has plans for international expansion next year.

The founder of Emirai, Alexandrina Bodrug, spoke at the launch event about her passion for perfumes and the origin of the brand:

“Emirai was born out of love—first and foremost from the love for my husband. His trust was the spark that ignited the path to Emirai. The brand was also born from love for people, for the beauty of their diversity, and last but not least, from my deep love for the East.

The tradition, culture, and perfumery of the Middle East inspired me and guided my steps. This is how Emirai perfumes came to life—unique scents for unique people. I have created collections to define, pamper, and make you feel remarkable.

They include all olfactory families: fresh and gourmand, sweet and fruity, spicy, woody, and oriental. Each perfume tells a story, and together they form the universe of Emirai.”

The host of the event, perfumer Izabella Bossi, Founder of @notorious.fragrancestories and President of @asociatiaparfumurilor.ro, spoke about Emirai as a bridge between cultures and its goal of redefining the concept of luxury:

“Fragrance can inspire, too, like culture does, creating bridges across nations. Emirai was created in Romania in 2023. Yet, its spirit is inspired by the beauty and mystery of Arabic culture.

With Oriental fragrances from Dubai, Emirai seeks to redefine the idea of luxury. At the heart of Emirai stand people. Discrepancies are not only crafted to delight your senses, but also to uplift the spirit.

Our code tonight is love at first sight. So, I invite you all to experience Emirai at first sniff, to discover each note and its story.

I thank the team that worked on the essences in Milan, amid very difficult craftsmanship—a challenging process to bring the most precious ingredients into this bottle—to give birth to a brand that will speak about Romania. Tonight we celebrate a night with multiple facets of history, celebrating two cultures: Arabic and Romanian.

We are celebrating not only a brand, but a culture of dialogue between East and West, tradition and innovation, memory and aspiration.”