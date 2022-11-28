Emma – The Sleep Company, the world’s leading D2C sleep brand, is coming to Romania

Emma – The Sleep Company, the world’s leading D2C (direct-to-consumer) sleep brand, is opening its sixth global office in Bucharest. The firm, which reported an annual turnover of over EUR 645 million in 2021, has opened more than 20 positions in multiple areas, including creative, HR, finance, accounting, operations, and global mobility, with many more forecast in upcoming years.

Present in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the new office is part of Emma’s global expansion strategy. Emma offers new joiners the chance to enjoy its unique company DNA, organizational culture, and to be part of a spectacular growth story.

“After careful consideration, we chose Bucharest city center as the location for our sixth Emma office. It will be part of a co-working space, well connected to public transportation, enabling employees to enjoy the advantages this area offers. Our organizational culture is oriented around collaboration, creativity, and teamwork, which is supported by our working style, as well as after-work activities and team building. In Bucharest, we will actively develop a network, organize events, conferences, and debates, to foster a spirit of knowledge exchange and entrepreneurialism, helping others to grow with us”, said Manuel Mueller, Co-founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company.

The Romanians’ skills attract companies from abroad

The start-up scene in Romania is still in its early stages of development, according to a European Commission report (source link). To date, Emma has filmed several television commercials in Romania; the company’s positive experience confirmed the plentiful talent available in the country, and the enthusiasm among the talent to work in a fast-moving, international work environment.

“With more than 800 million EUR in revenue forecast by the end of 2022, we look to new markets to support our growth ambitions. We believe that our rapid growth can be sustained through people who believe in the company mission. We chose Bucharest because we understand how many talented, driven, and highly skilled people this city has. Emma is a company that adapts to every new context and is not limited geographically. By the end of this year, we will hire our first Romanian-based Emmies, and by the end of 2023, we want to have at least 20 employees in the Romanian division”, said Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, Co-founder and CEO Emma – The Sleep Company.

In addition to the talent pool identified by the company as essential in key areas — procurement, logistics, production, customer relations, creativity — other factors were also taken into consideration in the company’s decision to expand in Romania, such as its favourable location, the time zone and the market potential.