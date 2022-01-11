Emma Zeicescu joins Philip Morris Romania as Communications Director

Following a 21-year career in media, Emma Zeicescu joins Philip Morris Romania as Director Communications. In her new role, Emma will help communicate the company’s vision to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products that – while not risk-free – are a better choice than continuing to smoke. Dragoș Bucurenci, who was the head of the communication team since 2019, has taken over the position of Director External Affairs.

“We are fully committed to our mission to deliver a smoke-free Romania and replace cigarettes with smoke-free products, which are a better alternative for those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke. At the company level, we are fundamentally transforming, and we need people who share our vision of a smoke-free future and communicate this transformation to the society as a whole. Emma Zeicescu’s experience and qualities give me confidence that we can take quick steps towards this future, to the benefit of adult smokers in Romania and public health in general,” said Daniel Cuevas, Managing Director, Philip Morris Romania.

Emma Zeicescu joins Philip Morris Romania after a career of more than two decades in television, print and online media. She has a degree in journalism and specialized in Breaking News and Talk-Show. She collaborated with Realitatea TV (2006-2016), Romanian Television (2016-2019) and Gândul (2020-2021). She is an authorized trainer and consultant in communication and public speaking. She loves relevant communication, mentoring, creativity and believes in the power of every human being to build and reinvent oneself.

“My decision to join the company was massively influenced by Philip Morris International’s strong commitment to delivering a future in which cigarettes would be permanently replaced with smoke-free products, which are a better choice than continuing to smoke. From this perspective, I want to be part of an honest and relevant conversation, one that we all need. I was and will be a person who relies on courage, truth and the need to change anachronistic mentalities. When Philip Morris Romania offered me the role of Director Communications, I understood that we are facing a great challenge together. A smoke-free future should be based on sound scientific arguments and addressed to all those who believe that solutions come from innovation and open dialogue, without prejudice. It is our duty to take the conversation to the next level! , said Emma Zeicescu, Director Communications, Philip Morris Romania.

“Emma’s joining Philip Morris team is a fantastic news for the bold vision that Philip Morris proposes to Romanian smokers. Romania has taken important steps on the road to a smoke-free future, but the new innovative tobacco products are still poorly understood, and the science behind them is little known to the public. We cannot make this transformation on our own, we need these products, which are a better alternative for adult smokers, to be understood by the media, by the authorities, by civil society as a whole. Emma will play a key role in this strategy and I am convinced that together we can help Romania understand that a smoke-free future is possible,” added Dragoș Bucurenci, External Affairs Director, Philip Morris Romania.