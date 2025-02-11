EMO Trans buys Romania-based Air Sea Forwarders

The German company EMO Trans, a provider of logistics solutions in transport, with annual sales of over 1.5 billion euros and about 250 offices in 120 countries, takes over the Romanian company Air Sea Forwarders (ASF), operating on the logistics market.
ASF, headquartered in Bucharest, provides air and sea transport services, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, while EMO Trans is specialized in air freight services in Germany in 1965.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002