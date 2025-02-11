BUSINESSCOMPANIES

EMO Trans buys Romania-based Air Sea Forwarders

By Romania Journal
The German company EMO Trans, a provider of logistics solutions in transport, with annual sales of over 1.5 billion euros and about 250 offices in 120 countries, takes over the Romanian company Air Sea Forwarders (ASF), operating on the logistics market.

ASF, headquartered in Bucharest, provides air and sea transport services, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, while EMO Trans  is specialized in air freight services in Germany in 1965. 

“This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, enhancing our operational capabilities and market presence in Eastern Europe and reinforcing our dedication to providing logistics services worldwide,” said Marco Rohrer, CEO and President of EMO Trans.
The turnover of the Romanian company Air Sea Forwarders exceeded 27.4 million lei in 2023, with a profit of over 1.7 million lei. Compared to the previous year, the company recorded a decrease in turnover by 44%. Air Sea Forwarders reported a number of 28 employees in 2023.
Romania Journal
