Enel Green Power acquires two PV Projects from Mytilineos

Enel Green Power Romania, part of the Enel Group, has signed two share purchase agreements with Mytilineos’ Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit, for the acquisition of two photovoltaic power plant projects located in Giurgiu and in Teleorman counties, with a total capacity of around 90 MW.

The first project will have an installed capacity of 63 MW and will be implemented in the Călugareni, Giurgiu county. Construction works are scheduled to start by the end of 2021. The second one will be built in the Moșteni, Teleorman county. Its capacity will be 26 MW and the construction works are expected to start at the beginning of 2022. The two plants are expected to achieve commercial operations by the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, respectively.

“Enel Green Power is accelerating the energy transition in Romania, being a leader in renewable energy in the country’s energy mix. The recent acquisitions are part of our broader business strategy for the country, which now starts dynamically the decarbonization phase”, said Aristotelis Chantavas, Head of Europe at Enel Green Power. “By increasing our installed capacity in renewables, we support Romania to meet its environmental goals, servicing the common vision of the Green Deal, and establish a more competitive decarbonized economy, while at the same time we enhance the sustainable development of national and local businesses”

“Romania has a great opportunity to leverage on its untapped potential in renewable resources, especially now, with the new European targets for the energy transition. Enel Green Power Romania follows a solid investment plan in the country that reaffirms our commitment to making our planet sustainable”, stated Florin Gheorghiu, General Manager of Enel Green Power Romania.

The two solar power plants built in partnership with the RSD Business Unit of MYTILINEOS are estimated to generate around 130 GWh annually, avoiding roughly 141.740 tons of CO2 emissions per year. In addition, they will significantly increase the existing solar PV capacity of EGP Romania, now standing at approx. 36 MW.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, develops and operates renewable energy plants worldwide and is present in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. A world leader in clean energy, with a total capacity of around 50 GW and a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power, Enel Green Power is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable energy plants.

MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industry active in Metallurgy, Power & Gas, Renewables & Storage and Sustainable Engineering Solutions. Established in Greece in 1990, the company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover of €1.9 billion and employs directly or indirectly more than 3,850 people in Greece and abroad.