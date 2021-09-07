Enel X Romania builds 1 MW Photovoltaic Power Plant for Compa Sibiu

Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, is building a photovoltaic plant with a total installed capacity of about 1 MWp, for the car component producer Compa Sibiu.

The project involves the turnkey delivery of two subsystems, one on the roof and the other one on the ground, which integrates over 1,700 high-efficiency photovoltaic panels with single-crystal cells. For the ground system, Enel X Romania installs, for the first time, state-of-the-art 650 Wp photovoltaic panels, with high efficiency and high resistance to wind and snow loads.

„Enel X Romania offers customized solutions and state-of-the-art technologies to companies that want to be sustainable and make their energy consumption more efficient, while offering protection against possible increases in the price of electricity on the market. Together with our partners, we build integrated energy strategies so that their businesses can truly achieve their sustainability goals and enjoy increased competitiveness. We are pleased with the growing interest in our products among companies such as Compa Sibiu and the trust they place in us,” said Laurențiu Brumaru, Head of Sales and Marketing, Enel X Romania.

The photovoltaic plant installed for Compa Sibiu will provide an annual electricity production of about 1,240 MWh, contributing to cutting down carbon dioxide emissions by 390 tons / year.

“Compa has a long tradition in Romania, with over 130 years of experience, mainly in the automotive industry. We are one of the largest factories with local capital and as such we are deeply affected by the changes that the industry, in general, and the automotive industry, in particular, are going through, globally. This investment is part of Compa’s carbon footprint reduction strategy. With the support of grants from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA Grants Romania 2014-2021, in the frame of the “Energy Programme in Romania” and our project partners in Norway, we have taken this important step in reducing CO2 emissions by generating the electricity necessary for the production processes within the company, by using emission-free renewable sources,” said Dan Baiasu, COMPA Sales Director.

The equipment and technologies used by Enel X in the project have high performance and reliability and come from important suppliers on the global photovoltaic systems market.

Enel X Romania’s portfolio includes projects implemented for the most important companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centres, shopping centres and office buildings. In total, over 22,300 photovoltaic panels have been installed, which contributes to cutting down carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,700 tons / year. The installation of these energy generation sources has led to savings of over 1 million euros for partner companies, by eliminating the costs associated with electricity transmission and distribution, as well as the contributions for green certificates and cogeneration.