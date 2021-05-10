ENEL X Romania has new General Manager

Daniel Ortiz, former Head of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Iberia, Endesa X, was appointed at the beginning of May as General Manager of Enel X Romania, a company dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions for cities, homes, industries or electric mobility. Marius Chiriac, who had been leading the company since its launch in Romania, in November 2018, took over the position of General Manager of Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia.

“I am honored to join the Enel X Romania team, together we will turn the challenges launched through the Green Deal into success stories. The transition to electric mobility is accelerating from one year to another, including through an increasing number of Enel X public charging points, installed in all corners of the country, and through home or office mobility solutions that make drivers’ lives easier. At the same time, energy efficiency is becoming a priority for companies, increasingly interested in our solutions for producing energy from renewable sources. We will develop all these innovative products and digital solutions from the Enel X Romania portfolio to support communities to benefit from a clean and safe environment and to support the accelerated pace of the energy transition“, said Daniel Ortiz, General Manager of Enel X Romania.

After graduating from the Polytechnic University of Catalunya, Barcelona, ​​Faculty of Electrical Engineering, an institution where he was Associate Professor of Electrical Sector for 11 years, Daniel Ortiz earned an MBA from ESADE Business School and has also gained over 20 years of experience in the Enel group. For the past three years, he has been leading the B2C (Business-to-Consumer) Unit of Endesa X in charge of managing the relevant solutions portfolio, maximizing customer value and operational efficiency and ensuring growth and profitability targets at country level.

As general manager of Enel X Romania, Daniel Ortiz will continue to develop electric mobility infrastructure for zero-impact alternative transportation, and will promote energy efficiency solutions for buildings, homes or industrial consumers.

Enel X Romania has already reached a network of 140 charging points throughout the country, installed on both public and private spaces, in malls or hypermarkets. The existing national infrastructure, that can be viewed on an interactive map, allows the electric vehicles drivers to travel from North to South and from East to West without worrying about gas stations. In addition, they have the JuicePass application at their disposal, that allows greater flexibility in the process of charging electric vehicles at Enel X stations and simplifies access to information about consumption.

Enel X covers also the charging needs in the private area with electric mobility solutions for home or office, that make life easier for electric vehicles drivers. These include charging stations, installation services and software applications through which customers can monitor and control their own charging devices.

As regards the photovoltaic panel solutions for industrial and commercial customers, Enel X Romania has in its portfolio projects implemented for the most important companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings. Approximately 11,500 photovoltaic panels were installed, which contributes to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2348.8 tons / year. The annual savings of companies that have installed such energy production sources exceed 500,000 euros, by avoiding the costs of transmission and distribution of electricity, as well as contributions for green certificates and cogeneration.