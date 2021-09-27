Enel X Romania teams up with Power Electric to develop EV charging stations in Romania

Enel X Romania, a subsidiary of Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, has signed an agreement with Power Electric to sell electric vehicle charging stations. It is the first partnership of this kind signed by Enel X Romania to expand the client portfolio and accelerate the development of the electric mobility infrastructure at the national level.

Enel X and Power Electric aim to support customers in the private area with electric mobility solutions for home or office. The main points where the electric car can be charged during extended stops. Solutions include JuiceBox, JuicePole, and JuicePump recharging stations, installation services, and software applications through which customers can monitor and control their own recharging devices.

“More and more people are using electricity not only to power their homes but also for transportation. As a result, we see increases from month to month in terms of energy consumption at Enel X stations: in August, the energy consumed through our recharging points was two and a half times higher than in June. Enel X Romania meets the current needs of consumers who opt for electric mobility and accelerates the development of recharging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, including through the partnership with Power Electric. Enel X is at the forefront of Romania’s electrification process and energy transition, and such partnerships help us achieve our goals,” said Mihai Mardale, E-Mobility Director, Enel X Romania.

Enel X has an extensive public infrastructure, consisting of JuicePump and JuicePole recharging stations, installed in all regions of Romania, both in public and private spaces. The JuicePump solution allows you to charge up to 80% of the battery level in about 25 minutes, depending on the model and specifications of the machine. JuicePole units have an available power of 2 x 22 kW AC, each allowing you to charge up to 40% of the battery level in 30 minutes, depending on the model and specifications of the machine.

“Caring for the impact of CO2 emissions from the automotive industry on the environment is a matter of interest for major automakers, manufacturers, or distributors, as well as for the final consumer. We are pleased to join the efforts of large companies for environmental sustainability, through electric charging solutions for cars, together with a prestigious partner, Enel X Romania, part of the Enel Group, provider of recharging solutions for electric vehicles and photovoltaic systems. We aim for an efficient and lasting collaboration so that by the end of 2022, we hope to install 50 new recharging stations”, said Ciprian Marinescu, sales director, Power Electric SRL.

Enel X Romania has already reached a network of about 180 recharging points installed in 25 cities, both in public and private spaces, in malls, or hypermarkets. As a result, the number of those who use the Enel X stations and the company’s facilities has also increased. For example, from April 2021 until August, the number of users of the JuicePass application, which provides access to Enel X Romania recharging points, increased by over 75%.