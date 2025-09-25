Energofor Shuts CET Titan Plant After 2.5 Years of Service

Energofor, a Romanian company with strong expertise in the energy sector, announces the successful completion of one of the most important support projects for the capital’s district heating network. After 2 years and 6 months of uninterrupted operation, the temporary plant on the former CET Titan site has completed its mission, demonstrating Energofor’s ability to deliver fast, reliable solutions for communities.

A Vital Project for Bucharest

Installed and commissioned in the winter season of February 2023, the temporary plant operated by Energofor provided hot water and heating for 3,500 apartments (200 blocks) in the Titan and Pantelimon neighborhoods. In a challenging context, marked by the absence of the Pipera and Titan CETs, the company offered an immediate and efficient solution for tens of thousands of residents affected by structural issues in the heating network.

Performance and Stability Under the Toughest Conditions

The Energofor-operated plant delivered up to 60 Gcal/h of thermal power in winter, maintaining nominal operating parameters even during the coldest periods. In summer, the unit continued to serve residents with an adapted capacity of 10–15 Gcal/h.

“We delivered 250,000 MWh (215,000 Gcal) to residents in the Titan–Pantelimon area. For us, this was both a mission of public responsibility and a demonstration of the professionalism and flexibility of the Energofor team,” the company’s management stated.

The project was initiated by former Mayor Nicușor Dan. The initial 12-month contract was extended successively to 30 months due to the plant’s major role in balancing the network.

“This project shows once again that our expertise can make a difference where people need it most. Energofor will remain an active player in the energy market, dedicated to finding concrete solutions for modernizing and improving district heating networks,” the company representatives said.