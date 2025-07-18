The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which Energy Distribution Services SRL intends to take over Ground Investment Corp SRL, Elektra Wind Power SRL and Elektra Green Power SRL.

Energy Distribution Services SRL, Ground Investment Corp SRL, Elektra Wind Power SRL and Elektra Green Power SRL operate on the markets for the production and sale of electricity, respectively green certificates, at a national level.

Ground Investment Corp SRL owns and operates the Babadag 3 CPP, which was commissioned in 2016. Elektra Wind Power SRL owns and operates the Tortomanu 3 CPP, commissioned in 2012, and Elektra Green Power SRL owns and operates the Tortomanu 2 CPP, commissioned in 2011.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the deadlines provided by law,” says the relevant authority in a press release.