Energy minister: Offshore law to be amended by summer

The Offshore Law will be amended by the end of this parliamentary session, namely by summer, Energy minister Virgil Popescu said, asking investors who are waiting for this law to unblock investments and have “a little bit more patience”.

“It will be a draft law tabled by the coalition and I am convinced that by the end of this parliamentary session it will be approved. I would like the bill to have a wide consensus and I am sure there will be colleagues from other parties outside the coalition who will vote for amending the law. Have a little bit more patience”, the minister replied to a question asked by the representative of the investors in the Black Sea area.

The minister also said that Wednesday is the final deadline to submit the offer for the acquisition of the 50% stick of shares in the Neptun Deep project, owned by ExxonMobil.

“Our state-owned company Romgaz will bid for the acquisition of this package”, Popescu stated.

In 2019, ExxonMobil, involved in the Neptun Deep offshore project in the Black Sea together with OMV Petrom, announced it is looking for a new partner.