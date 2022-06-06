ENEVO Group has a new office in the AFI EUROPE project AFI Lakeview

ENEVO Group moves its office within the AFI Lakeview owned by AFI EUROPE and located in the Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu area in Bucharest, one of the main office hub in the country, in a transaction brokered by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

ENEVO Group of companies covers a diverse range of specialized services for power and automation and leased a 900 square meters workspace in the AFI Lakeview office building. Founded in 2014, the company is present in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. About 80% of its turnover comes from export operations.

Located in the Floreasca-Barbu Văcărescu area in Bucharest, one of the most dynamic office submarkets in Bucharest, AFI Lakeview has a leasable area of 25,500 square meters and is part of office portfolio owned by AFI EUROPE in Romania, estimated at 300,000 sqm GLA distributed in 7 regional office parks.

The Class A office building went recently through an intensive refurbishment of the common spaces in order to bring in a new modern vibe. The investment in this refurbishment was approximately 2 Mil Euro.

Alin Obretin, Senior Consultant Office Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: ”Enovo Group continues to develop in Romania, and the relocation to the AFI Lakeview building is an important step in supporting the plans the company has on the local market. The office market is going through a favorable period for tenants, offering conditions for leasing good quality spaces, very well located, in areas with a wide range of facilities and easy access.”

Cristian Pîrvulescu, General Director ENEVO Group: „We are in full growth, both in terms of the team and the projects we approach, and moving to a new headquarters is an important element in this process. Beyond plans and strategies, from the very first visit we appreciated that AFI Lakeview reflects one of the main values that our company has: Engineering creativity.”